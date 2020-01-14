Nude woman at Accra committed to psychiatric care - Barbados Today

A nude female beachgoer who created a commotion at Accra Beach, Christ Church today before being led away by Police, is now a patient of the Psychiatric Hospital, lawmen said.

Police said a 39-year-old Barbadian woman with a mental history had been admitted to the hospital but did not name her.

Police spokesman Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said constables responded to the scene after receiving a call from a National Conservation Commission beach ranger.

Inniss said: “Police responded, spoke to the young lady, understood what was happening.

“She came willingly to the Police Station, then she was taken from the station to the Psychiatric Hospital where was admitted.”

Sometime after midday, the woman stripped off all clothes, prompting numerous but futile attempts from both rangers and members of the public to urge the woman to put her clothes back on.

Rangers then called in officers from Worthing Police Station.

In a video being circulated on social media, the woman could be seen walking around in the nude and using abusive language.

In return, the woman received a mix of loud abuse, bewilderment and sympathy at the popular tourist spot at the peak of the winter tourist season.

“You need to leave Barbados, Barbados is not for you… ” a male voice in the video said to the woman.

“That’s all I am asking for, a one-way ticket,” the woman responded.

An eyewitness told Barbados TODAY that the situation, which dragged on for about an hour, caught many beachgoers unawares.

The eyewitness, who declined to be named, said: “People were surprised and running from she and all sort of things.

“The rangers keep telling she put on the clothes and she wouldn’t hear the rangers.

“She was even cursing the ranger and the ranger is who call the police.

“The police had to carry she long without clothes because she won’t put on the clothes.

"And she is a very beautiful lady, you know."