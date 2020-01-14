‘Rock’ thrower remanded - Barbados Today
'Rock' thrower remanded

A young St Lucian gay rights activist who is in Barbados looking into the state of the LGBTQ community here, today got more than he bargained for.

Nineteen-year-old Ashnelle Shakim Johnny, who arrived in Barbados in November last year, ended up in prison on remand after pleading guilty to damaging a man’s motor car with a “big” rock.

Johnny, who appeared this morning before District ‘A’ Court Magistrate Douglas Frederick admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol when he damaged the vehicle while it was parked at Dover Playing Field in Christ Church yesterday.

Magistrate Frederick then ordered the teen, who was residing at Gall Hill, Christ Church, to compensate the owner – who was in court – for the $1,800 in damage to the car.

Johnny informed the court he did not have any money, but he was allowed to “call his people” so they could come up with the cash.

After a lengthy wait, friend, photographer Remy Rock turned up, but he did not have the money either.

Rock explained to the court that when he was contacted, Johnny did not tell him anything about bringing money.

After assuring the court he would have all or most of the funds for his friend by this Wednesday, Magistrate Frederick decided to remand the gay rights activist until then.

Earlier during today’s hearing, the complainant testified that he had never seen the accused in his life.

“I want to apologize. I am sorry for wrecking your car. I was under the influence. I am willing to compensate him,” Johnny told the court when asked if he had anything to say.

He informed the court that while here on vacation, he was collecting information on the LGBTQ community and was scheduled to leave the island in April.

