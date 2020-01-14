Vendor robbed of $800 in Bridgetown - Barbados Today

A District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court heard today that a 33-year-old man took hundreds of dollars from a City newspaper vendor and ran off with the money after the vendor refused his advances to engage in oral sex.

This was part of the facts presented to the court by the police prosecution after Mzee Osei Kazi Moore of no fixed place of abode, pleaded guilty to stealing $800 from Christopher Adams on January 10, 2020.

According to the facts, Adams was plying his trade in Jubilee Gardens when he was approached by Moore who asked him to engage in oral sex.

“The complainant refused and the accused put his hands in the complainant’s pocket and took money and ran,” the police reported.

The prosecution told the magistrate that the complainant saw the accused two days later lying on Broad Street and called the police.

Moore, who has a history of theft and admitted to being on crack cocaine for the past 15 years, said he did not have any of the money he stole from the vendor.

“I smoke out the money,” he stated.

“I did not ask the man for any oral sex. Fifteen years I am on crack cocaine…I never got the help I really needed. I living on the street and I did what I had to do,” Moore declared.

But Magistrate Frederick responded: “ I gine give you some time in prison to clean up your self.”

“No problem,” the accused replied nonchalantly.

After the magistrate informed him he was sentencing him to 12 months with rehabilitation on the theft charge, Moore responded: “I got no problem wid dat.”

He then informed Frederick he wanted to plead guilty to an unrelated charge of stealing a cell phone belonging to a Shawn Mayers.

Moore received four months for that to run concurrent with the previous sentence. As a result, he will only spend 12 months behind bars.