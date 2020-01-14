What has feminism become? - Barbados Today

Columnist, Gunnar Schupelius’ vehicle was set on fire outside his residence on New Year’s Eve! Schupelius is a conservative writer for the BZ, a Berlin Newspaper.

The police have no problem identifying the perpetrators of this crime or understanding the motive for it. The attackers actually identified themselves!

“We torched his SUV today. The BMW SUV parked in front of his apartment…” boldly claimed radical pro-abortion feminists, Feministische Autonome Zelle (article by Micaiah Bilger, Life News January 6. 2020 www.lifenews.com).

What is more, these attackers have justified their violent actions. “… As long as women are not allowed to control their bodies themselves, we will pursue the agitators of this terror and take revenge for their propaganda of social cannibalism. Every year he mobilizes for the March for Life opponents of abortion and repeatedly makes it clear what he thinks of women and their duties.”

Amazing, isn’t it? The columnist’s vehicle was set ablaze because he is pro-life and expresses his views in his writings!

So, this is what feminism has come to. Attacking those who the feminists perceive are trying to tell them what they should do with their bodies.

Something has seriously gone wrong in the world when a group of women would carry out a violent act and then fearlessly boast about it. These radical feminists called the columnist and all pro-lifers “agitators of… terror.” Can we truly wrap our minds around this? Here it is, people who are trying their best to save the lives of innocent little babies – divine blessings of God – being labelled as terrorists!

Something is seriously wrong in our world today. What ought to be of particular concern to the citizens of Germany is this radical element’s promise to pursue those people who have a dissenting view and take revenge on them for their propaganda! Certainly, this is a blatant affront to freedom of speech.

In their rage against Schupelius’ conservative views and his promotion of Berlin’s March for Life event each year, the group’s blog even identified where he lived; and stated that he lived there with his children! An effort, no doubt, to further intimidate him and cause him to desist from writing pro-life and pro-family articles.

They are so incensed with the columnist’s ideas that they do not even take into consideration that he also does charity work. Rather, they scorn his effort as benefiting only “those who subject [themselves] to the concept of hetero-normative worldviews.”

The feminists’ actions of violence have been denounced by Protestant clergy and Catholic bishops. Also, the president of German’s journalist union referred to the attack as a “disgusting attack on press freedom.”

Nevertheless, reports indicate that the pro-life movement is growing across Europe. Berlin’s March for Life in September last year was supported by 8, 000 marchers – its biggest crowd to date. “Austria’s March for Life the following month, doubled in size to nearly 5, 000. The Dutch March for Life has exploded to up to 15,000 in recent years, and this fall, 50,000 marched for life in Slovakia, 20,000 marched in Northern Ireland, and over 1,000 marched in Switzerland (article by Jonathon Van Maren in Lifesite News January 6, 2020 www.lifesitenews.com).

So, in spite of the growing opposition to the pro-life and pro-family activism, the Christian world view continues to take root on the continent. May Christians and conservative-minded people always turn out in great numbers to stand on the side of God’s view of mankind.