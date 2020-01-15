Cop accused of assault - Barbados Today
January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020

Policewoman Vonnette Latoya Lee has allegedly found herself on the wrong side of the law.

The 34-year-old officer, of Lot A10 Berlin Road, Woodbourne, St Philip appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on three charges.

Represented by attorney-at-law Rasheed Belgrave, the officer entered not guilty pleas to allegations that she unlawfully assaulted Denico Sealy on December 21, 2019, as well as Nicole Carter causing her bodily harm.  She also denied that she sent a electronic communication to Carter on the same day which was menacing in character and intended to cause her annoyance and distress.

There were no objections to bail by prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe who requested that the accused cop stay away from the complainants “until the matters are totally resolved”.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick granted the request and reminded the accused officer of the warning as he offered her bail in the sum of $3,000 which she secured with one surety.

The accused police officer will make her next court appearance on May 12.

