Lawrence T. Gay Primary School closed - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing teachers, parents and guardians that the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School, located at Spooners Hill, St. Michael, is closed today, Wednesday January 15, 2020.

This closure is to allow authorities to put measures in place to seek to identify the source of wind blown irritants affecting staff and students of the school.

The school was closed on Monday due to a low turnout of teaching staff.

Last term, officials from the Ministry of Labour, the Environmental Health Department and the Warrens Polyclinic visited Lawrence T. Gay Primary and engaged the staff and students who had complained of itchy skin and burning eyes.

The Ministry of Education has also conducted several air quality tests around the compound. The discomfort to some staff members and students has continued this term.

The Ministry of Education will continue to work with the Ministries of Health and Labour to address the situation and ensure the wellbeing of all staff and students.

All members of staff (teaching and non teaching) are asked to report to the Main Conference Room at the Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training today, Wednesday, January 15, at 1:30 p.m. to meet with Ministry officials.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience which may be caused to parents and guardians.