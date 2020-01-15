Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

The man charged with the year-old shooting death of 83-year-old Oscar Nard Hamblin today admitted that he had been “hiding” from law enforcement officers.

“ I was hiding sir because I know the Major Crime uint was looking for me,” murder accused Renico Dadrian Murray, of no fixed place of abode, told Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon on his first court appearance.

The 27-year-old is charged with murdering Hamblin, of Block 7C Neptune Road, Deacons Farm, St Michael on December 21, 2018 while at Palmetto Street, the City well as using a firearm when he did not have a valid licence to do so. He is also accused of damaging a motorcar belonging to Monica Fenty on that same date. He was not required to enter a plea to any of the three charges as they are indictable.

For those alleged offences he was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds and given a February 11 date to return before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

However, Sergeant Vernon Waithe informed the magistrate that the accused had also absconded in connection with three pending charges before the court.

“I was hiding sir. If you look at my face you could see why, my eye and stuff, you could see why. I know the Major Crime Unit was looking for me and for fear . . . ,” the accused told the magistrate as he tried to explained his reasons for not appearing for his court hearings.

“They made my eye this way sir, “ Murray claimed as pointed to the his left eye.

“You know that I was in this court for over six years and I never had a problem with this before sir and I apologise for that part,” he further stated even as he asked for the prosecution to “do something” with the 2015 case against him.

However, the magistrate told Murray he was before the No. 1 Criminal Court “ by chance” today.

The murder accused replied: “This is fate sir. I suppose to be here, this suppose to happen.”