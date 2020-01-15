No bail objections - Barbados Today
No bail objections - by January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020

A 23-year-old unemployed man who allegedly committed a criminal act on December 23, 2019 while he was armed with rocks was granted bail today.

When Ramario Adin Gould, of Westbury Road, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, he was not required to plead to the indictable charge that he entered the house of Lionel Gibson as a trespasser, armed with the rocks and inflicted bodily harm on the homeowner.

There were no objections to his bail from Sergeant Krishna Graham who asked that he stays away for the accused’s residence and make alternate arrangements to seeing his son.

When magistrate Frederick warned the accused that he could not go back to the residence, he said “I know, I don’t plan to.”

He also revealed that Gibson was the grandfather of his two-year-old son.

He was granted $3,000 bail which he secured with one surety with an order to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on May 12.

