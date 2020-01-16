All are important . . . Leave the plantation legacy behind - PM Mottley - Barbados Today
All are important . . . Leave the plantation legacy behind – PM Mottley - by January 16, 2020

“Every single person matters. The first rule is respect one, respect all, and if we can do that as a nation rather than take the hierarchical approach that has been a legacy of the plantation system, I guarantee you that the sky’s the limit. We can truly become that small nation in the next seven years that is not just world class, but that is the envy of many.”

Prime Minister Mia Mottley made this point as she gave a brief address at the re-opening of the Palm Terrace restaurant at the Fairmont Royal Pavilion Hotel last evening.

On commending the owners’ decision to invest in a new facility, the Prime Minister stated, “My Government is committed to facilitating investment wherever possible, by creating the environment to build new businesses while expanding those we already have. Barbados must “up its game” and become world class, and we must do it not only through new buildings but also by training our people to deliver the best service. We must treat people as though they are the most important aspect of our interaction, and only then we will unleash another form of capital that will help us thrive as a country.”

The Prime Minister continued, “People in the world have choices and we want to command their interests, not because we say so or they feel sympathetic, but because we offer the best quality people can ask for.

“If we can do that, we don’t have to be all things to all people, but we can secure a firm pathway towards prosperity for all in the country, not only the ones that own capital but the ones who are necessary in order to make it work. I keep reminding the world that the smallest bone in the body is the human ear, and without it, the whole body can be thrown off balance.

“Irrespective of the fact we are small, we are necessary, not dispensable, and I apply that to nation states and the people of this country; every single one of us matters to the functioning of institutions.”

She disclosed that the owners of the Royal Pavilion Hotel were planning to make an additional investment into the island, but said details would be forthcoming at a later date.

