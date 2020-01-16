Chanderpaul, Roach star on day one of Pride, Jaguars clash - Barbados Today

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul played a mature innings to dig Guyana Jaguars out of a deep hole on the first day of their Regional Four-day Championship encounter at Kensington Oval today.

At stumps, Guyana had reached 209 for the loss of eight wickets after being in danger of being bowled out for less than 200 after Barbados Pride fast bowler Kemar Roach produced an immaculate display of accuracy to give the hosts a decent advantage. Chanderpaul’s innings, however, defied the Pride’s bowling attack to give the Jaguars a share of the honours

The left-handed batsman was 66 not out at the close of play after batting for 394 minutes and facing 247 balls during his long vigil at the crease. He was dropped by Jonathan Carter at second slip off the bowling of Chemar Holder after he had scored ten and was almost run-out towards the close of play.

Guyana were floundering at 108 for six in the 42nd over when Chanderpaul and Kevin Sinclair making his first-class debut steadied the innings with a sixth- wicket partnership of 81 runs. Sinclair made 43 that included six boundaries and a missive six off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. He attacked the bowling, while Chanderpaul was as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar

The diminutive batsman batted with grit and determination to dig the Jaguars out of a deep hole after they were reduced to 14 for the loss of three wickets in the ninth over. The defending champions were undermined by fast bowler Kemar Roach who triggered the collapse. After the dismissal of Sinclair, Warrican took the wicket of Veerasammy Permaul for a duck.

The veteran pacer showed his class and ended the day with four wickets for 28 runs from 18 overs. Roach who shared the new ball with Keon Harding struck with the fifth and sixth balls of his second over, the third of the innings with the score on five. His first wicket was that of opener Chanderpaul Hemraj who was caught at the wicket by Shane Dowrich for four, the next ball captain Leon Johnson edged a ball which pitched outside of the off-stump into gloves of Dowrich.

The Jaguars wobbled to 14 for three. Vishaul Singh, driving at Roach, was caught at cover by Kevin Stoute for six. Chanderpaul and Christopher Barnwell who was dropped by Kraigg Brathwaite, stabilized innings with a partnership of 53 for the fourth wicket.

The defending champions’ 50 came up in 20.4 overs. At lunch the score was 61 for three in in 25 overs, at that stage Roach had taken three wickets for seven runs from seven overs. Chanderpaul was 16 not out and Barnwell had scored 29 and faced 55 balls in his 85 minutes stay at the crease. He struck four boundaries.

Immediately after lunch, Roach bowled Barnwell who was on 32 with a no-ball. Four balls later he was caught at mid-off by Shayne Moseley without adding to his score. His dismissal left the Jaguars facing an uphill struggle at 67 for four. At the tea break Guyana were 134 for six in 51 overs.

Raymon Reifer (20) and Chanderpaul added 33 runs for the fifth wicket that took the score to 100 in 185 minutes. Reifer was trapped lbw by medium pacer Jonathan Carter which left the Jaguars in dire straits. Eight runs later Carter took another wicket when Anthony Bramble (8) was caught by Holder running back at mid-off. At the time Barbados appeared to hold the definite advantage at 108 for six. It was at that stage that Chanderpaul and Sinclair revived the innings.