Limbo dancing and Michael Jackson . . . Juma’s patrons get special treat in Speightstown - Barbados Today

There was a hive of activity and exciting entertainment in the heart of Speightstown last Friday night.

But you could have easily missed the action if you were traversing along the main road. That’s because Juma Restaurant is nestled on the coastline. The structure of the establishment is such that the picturesque landscape and the dining area all face the sea. This makes it a perfect getaway for an intimate night out for couples or friends looking to celebrate.

The seating area on the lower deck was fully occupied while the top deck was almost filled. Tourists and locals alike definitely came out to have a good night and so they did.

A couple celebrating 38 years of marriage made their way to the dance floor for a special anniversary dance to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect thanks to Elmore Roach aka DJ Radar.

Radar did a great job keeping the vibes going all night long playing hits from the Caribbean, North America and Europe. He treated those gathered to his special mix with Michael Jackson singing on a calypso beat. Added to his fine DJ skills was the first Radar Road Show for 2020. For the night it was called the Juma Floor Show since it took place on the lower deck.

There was limbo dancing from Madame Saffire who brought new meaning to the phrase ‘seeing is believing’. She kept going lower and lower with perfection, much to the delight of the diners.

She took things up a notch when she attempted to limbo under a burning stick. The clapping crowd cheered her on and seemed to give her enough confidence and motivation to see it through. And that she did on more than one occasion. She also made her way into the crowd to form a conga line and brought back some “students”. She showed them how to limbo dance but not before taking them through an exercise routine.

And if her performance and interaction were not enough to put a smile on the face of the odd glum-looking diner, then there was the energy from Mother Sally. The Bajan character made her way into the spotlight to the sounds of Lil Rick’s hit tune Mother Sally. She gyrated, danced and pranced her way from the restaurant’s top deck to the lower deck and brought a fitting climax to the entertaining show which was a display of Bajan talent. (IMC)