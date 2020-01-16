Party on the Boardwalk - Barbados Today

The patrons at Blakey’s Bar and Restaurant had the time of their lives last Saturday night.

Renowned Bajan musician Alan Sheppard delivered an enthralling, exciting and energetic few hours of great music. The night was billed: Alan Sheppard on the Red Piano. Easily covering almost all genres of music, the talented entertainer played both his red piano and interchanged with playing the guitar at some points.

The Richard Haynes Boardwalk came alive to the infectious sounds that came from Blakey’s. There were groups of friends liming, lovers walking and holding hands and the odd single person all traversing the boardwalk.

What they all had in common was their interest in what was taking place at Blakey’s. So folks constantly made their way to where the music led them and joined in the fun.

There was a steady flow of people. There were those who left after they had finished dining, but then others made their way to the venue. The restaurant and bar were both packed with patrons. So much so that some were forced to stand while others sat on the nearby benches placed along the boardwalk.

Alan belted out songs such as Don’t Worry Be Happy, Oh What A Night, Take Me Home Country Roads and I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues, among others.

Then he moved to reggae by singing songs of the legendary Bob Marley: Three Little Birds and One Love. Lovers then took to the dance floor when he sang UB40’s Red Red Wine.

The party vibe was well in the air as those who were sitting stood and made their way to the dance floor.

A packed party bus passed by, slowed down and the driver honked the horn as both the crowd at Blakey’s and those in the bus screamed and cheered creating an even more festive mood. (IMC)