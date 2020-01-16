Policeman recalls accused’s statements regarding shooting - Barbados Today

Inspector Peter Dawson testified today that accused Tevin Ramon Skeete said he “beat a shot” while at St Elmo’s Mini Mart in St Lucy on January 14, 2011.

The evidence was given this afternoon in the No. 3 Supreme Court when the trial against the Crab Hill, St Lucy resident began.

Skeete has pleaded not guilty to unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct namely shooting at police officer Erwin Norville, which placed him in danger of death or serious bodily harm. He is further accused of using a firearm on that same date.

Inspector Dawson, who was one of seven Crown witnesses to give evidence today, told the nine-member jury hearing the case presided over by Justice Carlisle Greaves, he held the rank of station sergeant and was attached to Criminal Investigation Division Northern Division at the time. He said when he questioned Skeete on the evening of February 9, 2011 about the matter which took place around 11:55 p.m. outside the mini mart at Half Moon Fort, the accused replied: “I did not shoot at Norville. I did not have a gun.”

He said Skeete was then asked whether he wished to give a written statement on the matter but he declined saying: “Not now but tomorrow when I speak to . . . my lawyer.”

The questions stopped at that time but resumed the following morning and again Skeete reportedly said: “That is not true. I did not discharge no firearm. I did not have a firearm at all. I did not shoot at Mr Norville. He was shooting at me and my friends.”

Through a series of questions Skeete, the officer said, revealed that he was at the establishment with three friends when “Rico Depezia walked in and hit Benson with a beer bottle. I told Rafe let we go outside. We end up going outside.

“I see a scuffle. After a good while and it done get clear up I realize it was Benson on the ground getting beat . . . . In about five minutes after the commotion I saw Norville walking in our direction, then I hear Norville say ‘move, move from there’ then I hear three shots. Me, Rafe and Mario run.”

Inspector Dawson said the accused went on to tell him that “Bomb, only Bomb” had a firearm that night. He identified Bomb as “Norville, an officer”.

However later that day around 1:04 p.m. when the interview continued the investigator told Skeete that he did not believe he was telling the truth about what had happened.

Skeete reportedly said: “That night I went outside I see Benson on the ground and I took out the firearm and beat it in the air . . . the whole promotion stop. Then I see Norville coming with a firearm and he fire shots at me and we ran off.”

Asked what he did with the gun, the officer said Skeete replied: “I have it hide in the bushes near my house.”

Inspector Norville will continue giving his evidence tomorrow.

Before he took the stand, three civilian witnesses also gave evidence as well as three other officers. The trial is being prosecuted by Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis and Crown Counsel Rudolph Burnett. Attorneys-at-law Arthur Holder and Shadia Simpson are representing Skeete.