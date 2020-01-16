Rocking the night away . . . Local bands delight in the Gap - Barbados Today
Rocking the night away . . . Local bands delight in the Gap - by January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020

While many are not generally brave enough to step into the spotlight for an open mic segment, the promise of a free drink was enough to encourage some to face those fears. The ploy effectively enticed patrons to the stage on Thursday night as The Dive hosted its Live Classic Rock and Open Mic night.

The event which takes place on alternate Thursdays at the St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church location, attracted a mix of tourists and locals alike. One brave performer thrilled patrons with Frank Sinatra’s My Way and when the supportive audience called for an encore, he followed up with a silky-smooth rendition of Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Another singer provided a flashback with mega hit Don’t Look Back in Anger by Oasis.

Nostalgic music by Walk the Plank with Mark Ramphal, Kurt Fields and Sherwin King quenched the classic rock lovers’ musical thirst while the happy hour special kept patrons otherwise satiated. Appearing in two segments, they belted out tracks by some legends of the genre and even indulged in taking some special requests.

To the delight of attendees, two bands appeared on the night. The appreciative crowd lapped up the offerings of pop-punk band Sundown Superhero. The local group, fresh off a recent tour of Canada, was a definite hit with the ladies.

The performers were star quality and their magnetism immediately drew patrons closer to the stage as soon as they commenced their set. Not only did they tantalise music lovers with some of their own material like Endless Summer, they also included some hit songs from the era like the ever-popular Semi-Charmed Life by Third Eye Blind.

A lack of musical abilities did not deter some from getting in on the action. Random patrons freely grabbed the cowbell which was strategically placed on the bar close to the stage and banged away with great fervour as the bands performed.

Good music, fantastic food, nice vibes and no cover charge makes this the perfect choice for a leisurely evening. (STT)

