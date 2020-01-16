Update: St Albans Primary closed on Friday - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that there will be no classes at the St. Albans Primary School tomorrow, Friday, January 17.
However, the school will be open to offer counselling to students, parents or teachers who require it. (MR/BGIS)
