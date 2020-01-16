The best on show . . . NIFCA awardees feted - Barbados Today

The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts Awards Ceremony held on Sunday was the fitting end to two months of showcasing the best in seven disciplines.

Talented Bajans who were bold enough to offer up skills in the performing arts, culinary arts, literary arts, photography and visual arts were given their just rewards at the Garfield Sobers Complex before a packed audience.

Present were: Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sport John King, Chief Executive Officer at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Carol Roberts-Reifer, Barbados Ambassador to Caricom David Comissiong and chairman of the NCF Glyne Harrison along with other specially invited guests. The Minister, CEO and chairman all addressed the audience.

They witnessed the “tradition of excellence” first-hand with live performances from some of the best to grace the NIFCA 2019 stage. If that was not enough to give an idea of the quality of talent on display, the NCF also showed an edited video review of highlights of the festival.

Those privileged to entertain the crowd were top awardees who copped gold, silver or a special prize.

There was singing from Trinity Clarke, Shadia Marshall, The Cyptones (St Cyprian’s Boys Choir); music from the Israel Lovell Foundation Drummers and Leandro Layne; dance performances from Power House Studios and Dancin Africa; spoken word from Irijah The Don and reading from Shanae Ifill.

The names of the silver and bronze awardees were displayed on two large screens placed at the side of the stage. But it was the gold awardees who had the distinguished pleasure of receiving their prizes for all to see.

There were some major changes to NIFCA 2019. There was live streaming of the Performing Arts to a local and global audience; the decentralisation of the Visual and Photography exhibition; tributes to three icons of NIFCA; the inclusion of international judges and scouts and the introduction of the new Richild Springer Award of Excellence. Shakira White was the recipient of that inaugural award valued at $10,000.

Shai Best copped the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Award valued at $35,000. He won the award for his work on a dance piece entitled: Before the Bough Breaks performed by Dancin’ Africa.

Cheyenne Hall who entered as a junior won the only NIFCA Gold in the photography category. Hall won big walking away with the NIFCA Reproduction Award and the Barbados Photographic Society Junior Lens Award among many others. (IMC)