Weir: Farming-tree planting conflict ‘ridiculous’ - Barbados Today

Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir has rushed to the defence of the National Tree Planting Project, dismissing as bordering on “ridiculous” farmers’ concerns of trees taking up valuable pasture lands for their livestock.

Outcry emerged after it was announced that substantial grasslands at Hope Plantation, St Lucy are to be used as part of the ambitious exercise to plant two million trees across the island by the end of 2020.

Weir told Barbados TODAY that he failed to see the farmers’ complaints as there is no arrangement for anyone to use the lands at Hope Plantation.

He said: “I don’t know of any farmers’ concerns because no one has approached me.

“Secondly, I don’t know of any farmer whose rights have been infringed upon at the Hope Plantation because those lands have been identified for a major project by the Ministry of Education.

“The fact that a farmer has been using the Hope Plantation to provide grass or hay for other farmers, would mean that the farmer must demonstrate that he has a legitimate right to do so in terms of an agreement.”

The Minister said the issue was brought to his attention by head of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) James Paul. Weir pointed out that through Paul, an invitation was extended to farmers to come to his office and discuss any concerns that they may have about the tree planting exercise. But, he said, no farmer has so far taken up the offer.

Weir declared: “I extended that invitation to the farmers and no one has come to me to complain about how the tree planting exercise was affecting them.

“I also spoke to James Paul and I told him to inform the farmers that they can come to me if they have any concerns because we are a Government about empowerment, not disenfranchisement.

“I am yet to hear from any farmer that feels like there is a threat to his or her existence by way of the tree planting exercise.

“There is a systematic way that the tree planting exercise is being done, so I don’t see how it is going to affect farmers.

“There are distances between the trees, and you can still get the hay if you need it. Equally, there are alternative lands that can be used.

“You can’t complain about access to lands when there is no arrangement in place. This is Barbados and we must have discipline in this country.”

Weir suggested critics needed to familiarise themselves with the project before they start “accusing Government wrongfully.” He assured farmers that the tree planting initiative will not interfere with farming, noting that intercropping was an available option.

“Farmers can still plant crops such as legumes and peanuts between the trees.

“So, I do not see a major issue. The last time I checked, one could still plant things like yam and potatoes under trees.

“So, the whole notion that farmers would be impacted, is a conversation that borders on ridiculous.”

Paul suggested the BAS backed the livestock farmers’ concerns. He questioned where Government would find the land space to facilitate a project of this magnitude.

He told Barbados TODAY: “Farmers have been coming to me with concerns about where Government is going to plant all of these trees.

“Even the number that they are talking, which is a million to two million trees, we have to ask ourselves how they are going to accomplish this when some of this land is farmland.

“It may be grassland, but it is still farmland and we have to ask ourselves if this number of trees is really realistic in the context of the Barbadian land space.

“From the way I see it, they are compromising the ability of farmers to use the land to plant on or use it for grass for their animals.

“We need to know how much more grasslands have been identified for this project because it makes no sense that one would use agricultural land to do it.”

