Another toast ... to breathalyzer - Barbados Today

Another major rum-maker has thrown support behind Government’s introduction of breathalyzer testing, saying the distillery also wants people to drink rum responsibly.

Managing Director of the West Indies Rum Distillery Ltd, Andrew Hassell, said he saw the introduction of breathalyzer testing as a positive development for the country.

He was commenting briefly on the development on Thursday following a media tour of his Brighton, St Michael facility.

“We are in full support and we would like to congratulate the Government and everyone that was involved in getting it done,” said Hassell.

“We think it is great. It is a great development for the country.”

Since January 1, drunk-drivers may be charged up to $10,000 or face a five-year prison term.

At the end of last year, just hours before the breathalyzer testing was implemented, Managing Director of Mount Gay Distilleries Raphael Grisoni had welcomed the measure, saying it was long overdue and he wanted to see people drinking more responsibly.

The distillery’s operations manager, Don Benn, also welcomed the breathalyzer, saying it would encourage more responsible drinking.

Benn declared: “Responsible drinking is something we tell our staff and we would want anyone enjoying rum, whether it be Plantation or any other brand, to do that.

“Safety is key. We want people’s family to be protected. So if this is a step in that direction we are fully supportive of it.”

Under the amended Road Traffic Act, drivers whose blood alcohol level is above the 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood, will receive a fine of $5,000 or a term or two years imprisonment, or both in the case of a first conviction.

In the case of a second conviction, a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of five years, or both will be imposed.

Furthermore, a motorist can be disqualified from holding a driver's license for a period of 12 months to up to five years if convicted.