Another toast ... to breathalyzer - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Another toast … to breathalyzer - by January 17, 2020

Marlon Madden
Article by
Published on
January 17, 2020

Another major rum-maker has thrown support behind Government’s introduction of breathalyzer testing, saying the distillery also wants people to drink rum responsibly.

Managing Director of the West Indies Rum Distillery Ltd, Andrew Hassell, said he saw the introduction of breathalyzer testing as a positive development for the country.

He was commenting briefly on the development on Thursday following a media tour of his Brighton, St Michael facility.

“We are in full support and we would like to congratulate the Government and everyone that was involved in getting it done,” said Hassell.

“We think it is great. It is a great development for the country.”

Since January 1, drunk-drivers may be charged up to $10,000 or face a five-year prison term.

Government had announced that as of January 1, individuals who were found to be intoxicated while driving, could be charged up to $10,000 or face a prison term of up to five years.

At the end of last year, just hours before the breathalyzer testing was implemented, Managing Director of Mount Gay Distilleries Raphael Grisoni had welcomed the measure, saying it was long overdue and he wanted to see people drinking more responsibly.

The distillery’s operations manager, Don Benn, also welcomed the breathalyzer, saying it would encourage more responsible drinking.

Benn declared: “Responsible drinking is something we tell our staff and we would want anyone enjoying rum, whether it be Plantation or any other brand, to do that.

“Safety is key. We want people’s family to be protected. So if this is a step in that direction we are fully supportive of it.”

Under the amended Road Traffic Act, drivers whose blood alcohol level is above the 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood, will receive a fine of $5,000 or a term or two years imprisonment, or both in the case of a first conviction.

In the case of a second conviction, a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of five years, or both will be imposed.

Furthermore, a motorist can be disqualified from holding a driver’s license for a period of 12 months to up to five years if convicted. [email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share3
5 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Father killed in front of son on the way to school

“Please don’t shoot! Please don’t shoot! Two children are in the car!” That was the desperate cry of a woman,...

Former minister found culpable in money laundering case

Donville Inniss who 20 months ago was a senior Government minister in Barbados, today had a conviction for money laundering...

PM: Tough task to ‘up Barbados’ game’

Barbados has to “up its game” as a competitor on the world stage, the Prime Minister asserted today while pledging to...

#BTEditorial – We are all St Alban’s people now

On March 21, 2019, when a daring fatal shooting at Sheraton Mall stunned shoppers going about their business in the middle of...

De Peiza: Get serious about preserving Barrow’s home

With just five days to go before Barbados celebrates the centennial of the Father of Independence, the Right Excellent Errol...

UWI students offer City makeover plan

University of the West Indies students have proposed a makeover of cultural and heritage attractions in Bridgetown and...

Rum-makers report rising sales

One of Barbados’ main rum producers is reporting a major turn around in its export business, which climbed over 80 per cent...

AG: ‘Lawful’ crackdown on killers, extra help to cops

Extra resources are to be poured into the Royal Barbados Police Force to apprehend “lawless villains” who continue to...

DLP head: Conviction a ‘cautionary tale’

In early reaction to the conviction of Democratic Labour Party stalwart Donville Inniss on bribery-related money laundering...

5 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share3