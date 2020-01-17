Carter leads Barbados’ assault on the Jaguars meagre total - Barbados Today

A half-century from batsman Jonathan Carter helped give Barbados Pride the advantage as they reached 239 for the loss of three wickets for a lead of 30 runs at the end of the second daty of the second round match of the West Indies Championship against Guyana Jaguars at Kensington Oval today.

Carter has so far reached 61 not out, inclusive of eight fours in 184 minutes. Kyle Mayers is 36 not out off 59 balls with five fours and a six. The left-handed Carter knocked the defending champion’s bowlers all over the Oval on a day in which they toiled for wickets.

The best and worst of Carter were displayed in his innings. Despite his sometimes cavalier approach, the veteran was the main reason the Pride held the upper hand over the visitors at this stage of the game. He played sweetly timed shots of authority in which he showed his obvious class. At times he played shots of indiscretion, either wafting at deliveries just outside the off stump line or playing ill-advised swipes to remind the modest crowd of the imminent crop season.

Carter shared a truncated third wicket partnership of 78 with opener Shayne Mosley and Shane Dowrich. He added 37 runs with Moseley who suffered a bout of cramp which forced him to retire hurt on 46 that contained only two fours from 156 balls in 225 minutes.

After Moseley retired, Carter in combination with Shane Dowrich added another 41 runs. The West Indies Test wicketkeeper/batsman appeared to be in good nick with three fours and a six over long on off Veerasammy Permaul, but the seasoned left-arm spinner however had the last laugh as he had Dowrich caught by Nial Smith in the covers off a leading edge for 25. Moseley looked ugly at times when he failed to get the ball off the middle of the square.

Barbados lost two wickets in the post lunch session, Brathwaite drove and hooked the ball sweetly. He and Moseley took the score to 69 before the West Indies Test opener drove at a ball from medium pacer Nial Smith and was caught by Chanderpaul Hemraj at gully for 40.

He was replaced by Shamarh Brooks who scored ten before he played across the line at a ball angled away from him by left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer and into the hands of Leon Johnson at second slip. The score at this stage was 96 for two.

At lunch, the Pride were 51 without loss, Brathwaite was 27 and his opening partner Moseley was on 13. Earlier, Guyana resumed on 209 for eight and were dismissed without adding to their overnight score ten minutes after the start of play. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who was 66 not-out did not add to his overnight score. The left-handed batsman was left undefeated in an innings which was compiled in 404 minutes from 280 balls and contained eight boundaries

Pacer Chemar Holder, who was wicketless on the first day, finished off the innings with the first balls of the two overs he bowled at the start of the second day’s play. Nial Smith was dismissed for 17, caught at mid-on by Keon Harding while Keon Joseph fended to Shayne Moseley at short leg for a duck. Holder ended the innings with two wickets for 39 runs.

Summarised scores:

Barbados Pride 239-3;

J. Carter 61 not out,

S. Moseley 46 retired hurt,

K Mayers 36 not out,

K.Brathwaite 40. Raymon Reifer 1-32,

V. Permaul 1-38, N. Smith 1-40.

Guyana jaguars 209 all out; T. Chamderpaul 66*. C. Holder 2-39.