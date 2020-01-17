DLP head: Conviction a ‘cautionary tale’ - Barbados Today
DLP head: Conviction a 'cautionary tale'

Sandy Deane
Sandy Deane
January 17, 2020
January 17, 2020

In early reaction to the conviction of Democratic Labour Party stalwart Donville Inniss on bribery-related money laundering and conspiracy charges, president Verla De Peiza tonight said the verdict should serve as a warning for public officials.

She told Barbados TODAY: “It is also a cautionary tale for all politicians, persons in public life, and corporate entities.

“We all now need to learn the lesson of this bleak day and ensure that it never ever happens again.”

De Peiza said today’s outcome of the case against the disgraced former government minister and rising star in the DLP was a “sad day for the country”.

But she added the outcome of the case??

Inniss is to remain on bail pending sentencing next month.

A 12-member jury came to the unanimous verdict after just under two hours of deliberation at the Eastern District Court of New York.

Inniss was convicted of two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He took $72,000 (US$36,000) in bribes from the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited in 2015 and 2016.

His attorney Anthony Ricco is planning to appeal the verdict on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

