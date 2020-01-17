Police recover male body - Barbados Today
Police recover male body - by January 17, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 17, 2020

Police have recovered the body of an adult male from the bottom of a cliff at sea.

Around 9:50 a.m, lawmen received information that the body was sighted in an area known as Elbow Bay, My Lady Hole.

Officers from the District ‘C’ Police Station, the Marine Unit and personnel from the Barbados Coast Guard retrieved the body and transported it to the jetty at Consett Bay, St John.

Police said the body is partially decomposed and is unidentifiable.

Investigations are continuing.

