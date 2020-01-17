Sisnett House repeat as champions - Barbados Today
Sisnett House repeat as champions

January 17, 2020

Defending champions Sisnett ‘Blue’ House tallied 578.50 points and took bragging rights for the second consecutive year when Ellerton Primary School held their inter-house track and field championship today at Ellerton Community Centre in St. George.

Sisnett House fought with determination to ensure they retained the championship title ahead of archrivals Gilkes ‘Red’ House who scored 562.83 for second position and Goodridge ‘Yellow’ House with 527.67 settled for third.

The victrix ludorum and Under-13 queen was Shakira Kellman of Goodridge House. Kellman scored 50 points having won the 100m, 200m, 400m, 600m and cricket ball throw.

King of the track was Kaden Stuart of Red House with 48 points competing in the Under-11 Boys age group. Outside of placing second in the 800m open, Stuart won the 100m, 200n, 300m and cricket ball throw.

Victor ludorum Kaden Stuart anchored Red House to victory in the Under-11 Boys 4x100m relay as Rashad Clarke hailing from Sisnett ‘blue’ House tried to track him down.

Sisnett House athletes dominated a few age groups and among them was Joshua Crichlow with 36.50 points in the Under-13 Boys Division.
Crichlow won the 800m open, placed second in the 200m, 400m and was third in the 100m.

Shamika Kellman won the Under-11 Girls category for Sisnett with a total of 48 points. She was unstoppable in the 100m, 200m, 300m, cricket ball throw and finished second in the 600m.

Christopher Clarke accumulated 40 in the Under-nine Boys Division and was another one of the stars on track for Sisnett House. Clarke captured gold medals in the 80m, 100m, 150m, cricket ball throw.

Shamiyah Butcher gave Gilkes House a reason to cheer when she was crowned Under-11 Girls champion with 36 points. Butcher had a good taste of winning races in the 80m, 100m, 150m and she came third in the cricket ball throw.

Shamika Kellman topped the under-11 girls age group for Blue House.
Under-nine girls division champion Shamiya Butcher of Red House was unstoppable as she picked up another win in the 4x100m for her team.

Goodridge House Under-seven pair of Dekasia Waithe with 23 points in the girls competition and Kareem Barnett with 24 among the boys both performed well.

Waithe was second in the 150m, third in the 80m and 100m. Barnett won the 50m dash, finished second in the standing broad jump and third in the tennis ball throw.

[email protected]

  

