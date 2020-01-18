Always on . . . Flow promises to take its customers ‘Everywhere’ for 2020 - Barbados Today
Always on . . . Flow promises to take its customers 'Everywhere' for 2020
January 18, 2020

January 18, 2020

In keeping with its promise to surprise and delight its customers, Flow has announced the introduction of yet another innovative bundle.

This week, the company launched its latest instalment of commercial bundled products called the ‘Everywhere’ bundle offering, for the first time, a bundle that combines both fixed and mobile services allowing customers access to cutting-edge connectivity and entertainment both in the home and on-the-go.

“Last year, we made a commitment to our customers to deliver plans that were simple, transparent and designed to proactively anticipate their needs and this bundle does just that,” said Jenson Sylvester, Country Manager, Flow Barbados.

“We’re offering customers an opportunity to take their connectivity and entertainment everywhere with a bundle that provides great internet speeds at home including Wi-Fi connectivity in every room, a mobile plan with unlimited calls to any network in Barbados along with mobile data and access to premium content on HBO Go using your mobile device, computer or smart TV.”

Pointing to a clear shift in the way local consumers manage their personal connections and television content, Barbados’ leading telecommunications provider is confident that this new ‘Everywhere’ bundle will resonate with customers who are comfortable with the new digital habit of continuously streaming content both at home and on-the-go.

“The introduction of the Onward and Upward bundles was nothing short of ground-breaking for our customers with over 20,000 persons signing up to our bundles last year. We believe, for 2020, the Everywhere bundle will resonate with just as many of our customers, bringing them more value for money for their connectivity needs both at home and on their mobile device,” said Sylvester.

The new Everywhere bundle offers customers an internet connection of 200 Mbps complete with in-home assessment and a free Wi-Fi extender for qualifying homes, along with a mobile plan offering unlimited local calls to any local network, 100 minutes to the USA, Canada, UK landlines, Flow Caribbean numbers, 3GB of mobile data and access to streaming premium entertainment content with HBO GO – all for a low monthly charge of $180 with no term contract requirement.

The company has also gone one step further giving customers the added convenience of having access to an online self-service portal where interested customers can sign-up for this bundle and even indicate when they would like to visit the retail location of their choice to complete the mobile part of the transaction.

“Connectivity plays a fundamental role in our daily lives and we intend to keep our customers connected to the important moments that move them forward, be it at home or on-the-go,” added Sylvester. (PR)

