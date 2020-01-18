Let the conversation begin! - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Let the conversation begin! - by January 18, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 18, 2020

Prime Mia Minister Mottley, Education Minister Santia Bradshaw and the Cabinet have publicly committed to reforming the education sector to make it more fit for these modern times. This is undoubtedly necessary as the country attempts to compete in an ever-changing global environment, not to mention attempt to face and move beyond its developmental challenges.

Any true and meaningful exercise on educational reform needs to consider, center and address the realities of children with disabilities.

The participation of stakeholders who support the development of children with disabilities is also critical: educators, parents, students, advocates, psychologists and other experts. The process of deliberation and consultations should be allowed time, for that is what is required to make positive and sustainable change. To do anything else would be to unjustly affect different and unequal treatment, hold a swath of the nation’s students behind, as well as compromise national development.

The right to education is a well established human right as per Article 26 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights. Further, Barbados ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which obligates the country to “recognize the right of persons with disabilities to education. With a view to realizing this right without discrimination and on the basis of equal opportunity, States Parties shall ensure an inclusive education system at all levels and lifelong learning.”

The above articles would suggest that the conversation about the improvement of education for children with disabilities is the bare minimum of what is an internationally recognized legal imperative.

The routine exclusion of persons with disabilities from discussions on issues that affect both us and the nation as a whole is undeniable. This practice in relation to education is particularly acute, and there is indeed a lot to talk about.

We need to talk about the resources available to students with disabilities. Are special units in primary schools sufficiently well staffed and resourced? Have all hurdles been removed for all students who attend special units and are academically competent to enter into mainstream secondary education? What is the position at the secondary level and do we currently contemplate a reality for a child with an intellectual challenge such that it does not prevent her from engaging academically? Does she receive what she needs – in-class assistance in a mainstream setting? What are the metrics of success for dedicated special environments and when last were they holistically evaluated? Is there a need for more institutions and of what kind?

The unwillingness of states to consider the realities of persons with disabilities and create open and accessible spaces and services for them has consequences not only for our societies, but it touches us at a deeply personal level, impacting not only what we think we can achieve but who we think we are.

Education is an imperative for each human being and the ability of the education system to adapt and respond to the country’s most vulnerable specifically, to perhaps make them less so, as well as provide the opportunity for them to contribute to national progress and development should be the goal of your government and for us all.

Andwele A.O.Boyce is a communications professional and a disability advocate with degrees in Mass Communications, Political Science, Law and International Trade Policy.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Why CARICOM had no national for OAS top job

Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s former Ambassadors to...

Errol Walton Barrow Centenary

“His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee...

Engaging the Caribbean diaspora for trade and sustainable development

Some four million people of Caribbean descent live outside of the region, according to data from the United Nations...

Be on the look out . . . PAHO issues alert on Novel Coronavirus for the Americas

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has issued an alert to its member countries on the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV),...

Protecting the children of domestic and partner violence

Before I get into the meat of the matter for this week, let me offer all my best wishes to my friend, Peter Wickham, and his...

Stress management basics

Stress is a normal reaction to the demands of life. A small amount of stress can be good, motivating you to perform well. But...

My New Year’s resolution

“Take away from me the noise of thy songs, for I will not hear the music of thy viols But let justice run down like water,...

Are we eating to live or are we eating to die?

Blessed 2020 to everyone. Apologies for the lengthy absence of my column. I start off 2020 writing about an issue more and...

Unnecessary amputations

It seems that one of the easiest things to do in Barbados is to order the demolition of important buildings. This is because...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share