Slain man’s love of family remembered - Barbados Today

Terry Small who died in a deadly cutlass attack last Independence Day was today eulogised as a loving family man who will be greatly missed.

According to Small’s niece Tracy Rollins, the 52-year-old, affectionately known as Mark or Jake, died while spending quality time with his brother Valentine Small and 70-year-old uncle Cuthbert Mayers who were both injured in the attack at their Lower Walkers Road, St Andrew home.

“He would try to show his love for them [his brothers] by getting involved in situations that fostered a bond among them. For this reason, he decided not to go to work on Independence Day, but to spend it with his brother Valentine,” she told Small’s relatives, colleagues, and friends who gathered at the St Andrew Parish Church for his funeral service.

Rollins said Small also demonstrated a strong love for his sons Romero and Romano by supporting them financially and emotionally.

Small was happy to have his children in his life, and tried to guide them in the best way he knew and never failed to inform them that he would only help them to climb the ladder in life if they helped themselves, Rollins recalled.

The eulogist said that Small, who worked at Island Developments Limited, genuinely loved people and sought to maintain long-lasting relationships with friends, some of whom he met at primary school.

“On the morning of November 9, 2019 God gave me a dream where water rose from the hills behind the Mayers’ property which is our family property. It swallowed up the three houses on the same property. In this dream, I was trying to get to Terry, Cuthbert and Valentine but I awoke fearfully shocked as to what the dream could mean for these three.

“Then on November 28, 2019 God gave me another dream where I was attending my uncle Trevor and Judy’s wedding, I know that meant it would be a family funeral, but whose?

“On November 30, 2019, the meaning of my dreams became a reality. Even though God might reveal something to you, nothing can prepare you for the pain and agony when it comes,” Rollins said.

In her final words to the congregation, Rollins urged Small’s brothers to appreciate each other more and to be one another’s keeper.

“Terry is no longer here to help foster this unity, so work and live together in love. Use this tragedy to become closer because tomorrow is promised to no one.

“To the sons, I wish to say, walk and become the kind of industrious, pleasant, meek and loving individuals like your father was. Use every opportunity given for betterment, do not squander it. You may never get that opportunity again.”

Cecil Dwayne Webb, and Vincentian Lennox Jeffneil Browne who reportedly started the cutlass attack at Webb’s home also died during the incident

Delivering the sermon, Reverend Canon Seibert Small told the congregation that though no one knows whether they would die as a result of a natural death, an accident, or at the hands of a violent person, they should live their lives wrapped up in Jesus.

“Commit your life to Jesus and commit the life of others. Don’t only pray for yourself, but pray for others. Pray always that God will guide you and protect you in all ways,” Canon Small said.

Small’s body was laid to rest in the churchyard of the St Andrew’s Parish Church.

[email protected]