St Leonards Boys’ School hosts special SBA football event - Barbados Today

St Leonards Boys’ School this morning hosted a special football event, part of the CAPE Physical Education examination for 2020.

Schools are required to do a football tournament as part of the School-Based Assessment.

Public Relations Officer Jonathan Lorde told Barbados TODAY that there were 40 students comprising four teams taking part.

Based on CXC rules, each candidate is required to demonstrate all of the skills listed in a game situation.

The School-Based Assessment, an integral part of students’ assessment in the Physical Education and Sport syllabus, is intended to assist students in acquiring certain knowledge, skills and attitudes that are associated with the subject.

The activities for the SBA are linked to the syllabus and form part of the learning activities to enable students to achieve the objectives of the syllabus.