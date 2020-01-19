BLP youth arm issues statement on violence - Barbados Today
BLP youth arm issues statement on violence - by January 19, 2020

January 19, 2020
The Barbados Labour Party League of Young Socialists has issued the following statement on violence.
We must all stand up and take notice of the crime situation in Barbados and the manner in which these acts have become more brazen.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley had stated: “NOT BOUT HERE” and we should echo this message. It is time that we have a serious conversation; realizing that the greater percentage of society is simply not interested in their theatre of war.
It is wrong for the reckless few to continue to constantly interrupt our lives and livelihoods. It is worst for our children to be forced to witness and experience the trauma caused by these acts of brazen, anti-social behavior.
The sad truth is, that while free access to various forms of media may have desensitized some of us, there is no excuse for seeking to ruin a child and rob them of their innocence.
It now becomes, not only the job of the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police, but of all Barbadians, to help restore order. They are not the one who sees when a son or daughter brings home a weapon and hides it. They are not the ones who share videos with guns endlessly glamourizing that sub-culture. They are not the ones who demand a gunman as a partner. It is us!
We believe that their efforts and those of the wider government will continue to bear fruit, however we urge everyone to understand that this fight, is our fight.
Let us not just clean the roads and gullies of our country, let us clean it of the criminal element; starting immediately by each of us doing our small part.
Kevon Henry – President
