BWA stations offline due to low reservoir levels - Barbados Today

January 19, 2020

January 19, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that it has been forced to stop pumping at its Bowmanston and Golden Ridge Pumping Stations because of low reservoir levels. This stoppage may result in low levels and water outages to customers in the following districts:

St John:

Cheshire, Eastmont, Small Hope, Moores Land, Carters, Gall Hill, Clifton Hall, Church View, Newcastle, Martins Bay, Zores Land, Pothouse, Glebe, Colleton, Cliff Cottage, Haynes Hill, Colleton Gardens, Coach Hill, Bath Land, Welch Village, Sargeant Street, Society, Massiah Street, Rose Gate, Guinea Land, Stewart Hill, Pool Land, Spooners, Wakefield Tenantry, Lemon Arbor, Cherry Grove, Four Roads, Sherbourne, Todds Tenantry, Macaroni Village, Henley and surrounding areas.

St George:

Golden Ridge Village, Ashbury and surrounding districts.

St Joseph:

Andrews Tenantry, Parris Hill, Blackmans, Coffee Gully, Branchbury, Surinam, Horse Hill, Tourville, Bonwell, Orange Grove, Bowling Alley, Vaughns Road 1&2, Vaughn’s Church Village, Hortons, Easy Hall, Bruce Vale, Baxters, Fruitful Hill, Dark Hole, Coconut Grove, Upper & Lower Parks, Spa Hill, Mellows, St. Bernard’s Village, Chimborazo, Sugar Hill, Braggs Hill, Lammings, Airy Hill and surrounding areas.

St Andrew:

Apes Hill, Farmers, Hillaby, Church Gap, Turners Hall, White Hill and surrounding districts.

St Thomas:

Dunscombe, Spring Farm, Porey Spring, Content Tenantry, Lower & Upper Canefield, Airy Cot, Sturges, Welchman Hall, Highland Lion Castle, Endeavour, Clifton Hill, Walkes Spring, Clifton Tenantry, Strong Hope, Carrington Village, Bloomsbury, Chapman Village, Friendship, Cane Garden and surrounding areas.

In the interim, water tankers will continue to assist residents in the affected districts. Customers may also utilise the BWA’s community tanks in their area as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to apologize to our valued customers for the inconvenience these outages are causing.

