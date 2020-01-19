Town and Country Planning office to close Wednesday - Barbados Today
Town and Country Planning office to close Wednesday
January 19, 2020

January 19, 2020

The public is advised that the Town and Country Development Planning Office, located at the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, will be closed between 9 a.m. and noon, Wednesday, January 22, to facilitate a staff meeting.

The department apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and thanks members of the public for their understanding.

For additional information, members of the public may call the PBX at 535-3000.

