‘Cool guy’ denied bail - Barbados Today

He says he is innocent of four drug charges against him but a St Michael man was still unable to persuade a Bridgetown magistrate to grant him bail when he appeared in court today.

Sean Leslie Estwick, of Thompson Gap, Spooner’s Hill, St Michael is accused of possession of cannabis as well as possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cocaine. The offences are alleged to have occurred on January 19.

In objecting to bail for the accused Station Sergeant Crishna Graham submitted that there was a need to protect the accused and society as there had been several complainants from businesses located at Browne’s Beach as it related to Estwick, a frequent visitor to the area.

“The court will need to protect him and the community at this time. He is also currently on bail in another jurisdiction for similar matters. He is also a habitual offender,” the prosecutor said in her submissions.

In response Estwick told Magistrate Douglas Frederick, “Everybody saying I am a bad person, everybody in the [Browne’s Beach] area. But I am not a bad person, I am a good person,” the 46-year-old carpenter said. “I have a good personality, I am a cool guy. I am a person that believe in the Lord and say my prayers.”

Magistrate Frederick who described the submissions as “interesting ones” told the accused that although those are good attributes, he needed to address the issue of bail.

Estwick responded: “Give me a chance.”

He went on to explain that the pending matter against him was one in which he had been ordered to pay $5,000 but had only been able to honour $4,000 of the amount.

However, Magistrate Frederick told him the outstanding fine was not helping his cause and he needed to address the matter as soon as was possible to remove that “obstacle”.

The accused will make his next appearance before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 17.