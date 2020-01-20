Remanded on drug charge - Barbados Today

A 45-year-old man was sent to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds for 28 days after he appeared before the law courts for the second time in two weeks for a similar charge.

David Sylvester Small, who was recorded as having no fixed place of abode, is accused of having cocaine paraphernalia in his possession today, January 20, 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Station Sergeant Crishna Graham objected to bail for the accused on the grounds that he was before the court just recently and had been granted bail. The prosecutor added that there was a need to protect society and the accused. She also pointed to his propensity to reoffend.

However, his attorney-at-law Lalu Hannoman in his application for bail told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that everyone was innocent until proven guilty.

“It is my instruction that it was a plastic straw that he had with him and no drug was found. Two weeks ago it was the same thing. It was again a plastic straw, which in itself is preposterous.

“As an environmentalist I would love if everyone was charged with a plastic straw because they should not exist,” Hannoman submitted in his application saying that his client had a fixed place of adobe as he lived with a female friend.

After considering the submissions of both sides the magistrate ruled in favour of the prosecution and remanded Small until February 17 on that grounds that he was before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court only two weeks ago.