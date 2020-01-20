Two men injured in shooting incident - Barbados Today

Two men were injured in a shooting incident at Greenfield, St Michael that occurred at 2:40 p.m.
Police identified the victims as Jerome Antonio Stuart, 23, of 8th Avenue, New Orleans and Triston Akeem Alexander of #13 Grooves Cottage, St George.
Stuart suffered a graze to his right leg but did not go to the hospital while Jones’ left knee and angle were injured. He went to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a private motorcar.
Police are asking anyone with information that can assist investigations to contact Central Police Station at 430-7676, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any police station.
