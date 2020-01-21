Police investigate shooting incident - Barbados Today
Police investigate shooting incident - January 21, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 21, 2020

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 7:45 a.m along Silver Hill, Christ Church.

According to lawmen, Oererand Anderson Oliver, 49, of Block 2J, Green Hill Close, also of Silver Hill, was driving his car in the vicinity of the Silver Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church when he heard gunshots.

He later realized that he had suffered injuries to his right side and the right side of his back and sought treatment at a private clinic.

He was discharged.

