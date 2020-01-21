Three annual scholarships to mark Errol Barrow Day - Barbados Today

Students from this country’s newer secondary schools have been given three new reasons to look forward to the annual celebrations of Errol Barrow Day, as Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced this afternoon that her Government will be providing three annual scholarships to mark the occasion, for which only they are eligible

Speaking at the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the centennial of Barbados’ father of independence at his birthplace in St Lucy, Mottley announced that the scholarships will be in the areas of maritime studies, aeronautics and culinary arts, areas which were passions of the Right Excellent Errol Walton Barrow.

The Prime Minister also revealed that Government was willing to play its part in any public-private partnership for the restoration of Barrow’s original home, Nessfield, at The Garden.

Mottley declared: “It is easy to build monuments to our heroes, but I believe in living our heroes.

“I believe in not only doing credit to our nation but credit to them by our living.

“My Government therefore as of next year’s Errol Walton Barrow Day has agreed to the issuance of three scholarships every year on this day.

“They must be in areas associated with Mr Barrow’s interest.

“These scholarships would be reserved for students from the newer secondary schools in Barbados.

“They must be in the areas of air transport and I am sure that Mr Barrow will smile from wherever he is if he knew that this initiative would produce a pilot or an aeronautical engineer.

“The other areas are maritime because he was a lover of the ocean and of course culinary.”

Mottley contended this was an opportunity for ordinary young Barbadians to walk the path of one of the country’s legends.

“By the living of these scholarship winners in years to come, we will be living our heroes and the examples brought to us by them,” the Prime Minister said.

