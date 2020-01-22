Gibson named Tigers’ bowling coach - Barbados Today
Gibson named Tigers' bowling coach - by January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020

Former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson has signed a two-year deal to become the new Bangladesh bowling coach, replacing South African Charl Langeveldt who resigned last month.

Barbadian Gibson, 50, was sacked as South Africa’s coach following last year’s ICC World Cup in England after a two-year stint, and most recently oversaw the Cumilla Warriors franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League which ended last week.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive, Nizam Chowdhury, said Gibson’s “tremendous experience” would make him a pivotal member of the side’s coaching staff.

“He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close,” said Chowdhury.

“I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh Team’s coaching group.”

There will be no honeymoon period for Gibson as Bangladesh take on Pakistan in a three-match Twenty20 International series in Lahore from January 24-27.

The squad is scheduled to leave on today.

Gibson took over as West Indies coach in 2010, subsequently overseeing the first capture of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka two years later.

He was controversially fired two years later and returned to the role of England bowling coach in 2015, a position in which he had previously served between 2007-2010.

Gibson played two Tests and 15 ODIs for West Indies between 1995 and 1999.

(CMC)

