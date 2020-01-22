Marshall remanded - Barbados Today

Just as Dwayne Alistair Marshall stepped out of the court this afternoon escorted by the police, he told a loved one on the outside that he would not be making it home tonight.

“Daddy, they remand me,” the 40-year-old of Jackson Main Road, St Michael, was heard shouting as he was removed from the precincts of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court in handcuffs.

Marshall appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick charged that on January 20 he had in his possession a quantity of cannabis which was also for supply and trafficking, to which he pleaded not guilty. The accused also denied using the threatening words “I gine shoot you, I coming back now” the previous day to Wayne Harding which caused him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

In objecting to bail Station Sergeant Crishna Graham pointed to the seriousness of the matters and the fact that Marshall was currently on bail. She revealed that the accused was not adhering to some of his bail conditions, including reporting to the police.

As his attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at was making submissions on bail Marshall told the magistrate that he would also like to address the court.

“I stop going to report when an inspector told me that the case going to drop. That’s my bad,” the accused said. He told the magistrate that he did not know the name of the officer who gave him that information.

However, as Magistrate Frederick began to explain the repercussions for disobeying the court’s orders Marshall appeared to get upset and sucked his teeth.

“Man I throw up my hands. Man do what wunna have to do,” Marshall said as he walked out the docked after he was told he would be remanded and again sucked his teeth.

Magistrate Frederick who described Marshall’s actions as “disrespectful” remanded the accused until February 19.