Archer vying for spot in final Test - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Archer vying for spot in final Test - by January 23, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 23, 2020

England paceman Jofra Archer will get one more day to prove his fitness for a place in the team for the final Test against South Africa, but he is staking a strong claim for a recall, assistant coach Graham Thorpe has said.

An elbow injury kept the 24-year-old speedster out of the last two Tests, which England won to take a 2-1 lead in the series going into the final encounter starting at The Wanderers tomorrow.

“Jofra had a good rhythm and bowled nice and quick today,” Thorpe told reporters after Wednesday’s net session.

“That’s where we want Jof to be. He looks good, but he will have to come in again tomorrow and back it up.

“The elbow problem has been a big issue for him. You can’t force that, you have to wait for the player to be confident with it.”

Archer would likely thrive on a pacey pitch in Johannesburg and if he is fit that would pose a selection dilemma for coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are also in contention along with off-spinner Dom Bess, who took a maiden Test five-wicket haul in the emphatic innings win in the third Test at Port Elizabeth which finished on Monday.

“Mark Wood hasn’t played back-to-back Test matches for a while but he bowled exceptionally well for us in Port Elizabeth. He bowled at high speeds of 90mph plus and gave us an X-factor. We’ll have to see how he is and I’m sure Woody will be really honest with us.

“Historically, it’s a pitch which has good carry and pace and generally starts softer then quickens up. It has that carry which bowlers, batters and spinners alike enjoy,” Thorpe added.

“It would be tough if Bess didn’t play this Test. He has done himself no harm, though, in the way he has come into the set-up and the way he’s bowled. He’s progressed from the last time I saw him about six months ago and when you perform it gives you confidence. So we won’t rush straight into a decision. It will be nice to have all those options on the table.”

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Barbados benefits from CPL

Barbados was a big winner in more ways than one in last year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Not only did the...

Chemar Holder has taken seven wickets in the match so far. (CWI)

Holder stings Scropions

Fast bowler Chemar Holder stunned Jamaica Scorpions with a devastating five-wicket haul to turn the page on a sub-par...

Windies crush Nigeria

Captain Kimani Melius and Matthew Patrick struck half-centuries as West Indies crushed hapless Nigeria by 246 runs to storm...

Rain has final say in joint sports day

St. Alban’s Primary and St. Bernard’s Primary’s joint sports day held at the Usain Bolt, Sports Complex today was...

Gibson named Tigers’ bowling coach

Former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson has signed a two-year deal to become the new Bangladesh bowling coach, replacing...

Viral outbreak causes relocation of Olympic qualifiers

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today agreed to move the coming women’s...

Deandra Dottin

Dottin named in World Cup squad

Fit-again Barbadian all-rounder Deandra Dottin is poised to play her first international in 12 months after being recalled to...

Island Cotton to star in Hilton resort trophy

The Lady Seale owned Island Cotton should shine in tomorrow’s $22 000 Hilton Resort Trophy, a five and a half furlong...

Make YMCA home for sports, says Lovell

Former national basketballer Anton Lovell may have the answer for the constant cry by local sports associations and...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share