Barbados benefits from CPL - Barbados Today

Barbados was a big winner in more ways than one in last year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Not only did the Barbados Tridents claim their second title by winning the 2019 edition, the island also benefitted financially to the tune of over $50 million.

This was revealed in a press release today, which disclosed the tournament’s economic impact for Barbados had increased by 10 per cent from the 2018 tournament.

“The 2019 event, which took place between September 4 and October 12, created a total economic impact of US$23,044,338 in the country, a 10 per cent increase on the fantastic results that were achieved during the 2018 event,” the release stated.

“This figure has been calculated using organiser spend, visitor spend and media value and was collated for the tournament by world-renowned researchers, YouGov Sport.”

The research showed that the Trident’s victory over tournament favourites Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final also boosted interest in Barbados.

“With the local team, the Barbados Tridents, going on to win the tournament there was huge amount of focus on the country and it’s cricketers and working closely with Visit Barbados, the CPL worked very hard to ensure that this wonderful country was shown in the best possible light.

“With the worldwide television broadcast watched by more people than ever before, the tournament made sure that Barbados was highlighted as a wonderful place to visit,” the press release added.

Pete Russell, the CPL’s chief operating officer was ecstatic about the results.

He said the CPL, which is now in its seventh year, had grown to become one of the most attractive T20 tournaments in the world.

“It was an excellent year for Barbados, both on and off the field, and it is fantastic to have these great results to share. Cricket is so synonymous with Barbados and we always enjoy visiting this beautiful island.

“That we can also say that we are making a positive impact on the country makes everyone involved with Hero CPL very happy indeed,” Russell stated.

In 2018 the tournament made a positive economic impact across the Caribbean of US$127million.

First started in 2013, over 200 million fans watched the 2018 season to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket.

The other competing teams are the Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The 2020 CPL will take place between August 19 and September 26.