Missing: Obrien Decoursey White - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing man.

He is 37-year-old Obrien Decoursey White, of Welch Village, St John.

His sister Sabrina White who reported him missing yesterday said he was last seen on Tuesday, January 14.

Obrien is five feet, eight inches tall and has a dark complexion.

He has an oval face, small, black eyes, and a scar over the top lip.

Obrien also has a pleasant manner and is known to frequent the River Terminal in Bridgetown.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Obrien White is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.