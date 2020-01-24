27 years of winning . . . Sandals Resorts International cops 11 World Travel Awards - Barbados Today
27 years of winning . . . Sandals Resorts International cops 11 World Travel Awards

January 24, 2020

Sandals Resorts International received 11 prestigious awards on Monday night at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards™ Caribbean Gala Ceremony, held at the beautiful Sandals Royal Bahamian, reaffirming its position as the undisputed all-inclusive leader in the Caribbean.

The World Travel Awards™ is known globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence across the travel and tourism industries and Sandals Resorts International is humbled to have been widely recognised at this year’s ceremony.

The consecutive wins bestowed to the Sandals and Beaches brands within SRI’s all-inclusive portfolio demonstrate the company’s tireless commitment to fostering an unrivalled vacation experience. Most notably, this marks the 27th year Sandals Resorts International is recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand and the 13th year Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa is awarded the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort.

“Winning the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand award 27 years in a row is historically unheard of and serves as a testament to our decades-worth of innovation and a tribute to my team who is dedicated to delivering the highest standard,” said Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Chairman & Founder of Sandals Resorts International. “We’re constantly finding new ways to raise the bar and look forward to another decade of setting industry firsts and redefining the luxury all-inclusive category along the way.”

Sandals Resorts International is honoured to have received 11 awards recognising everything from the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort to the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort. The Luxury Included® resort company’s acclaimed honours included:

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2020: Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2020: Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2020: Sandals Resorts International

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2020: Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort            

Caribbean’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Royal Barbados

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2020: Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa

Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2020: Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island

Grenada’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2020: Beaches Negril Resort & Spa

Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Montego Bay

St Lucia’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort

From its romantic five-star accommodations like the Over-the-Water Bungalows and Villas to introducing a number of Sandals firsts including the first rooftop pool and bar, and the first four-lane bowling alley, Sandals and Beaches Resorts continue to redefine the all-inclusive category by consistently shattering expectations and delivering a five-star, Luxury Included® vacation experience.

Celebrating its 27th anniversary this year, the World Travel Awards™ were established in 1993 to acknowledge and reward excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, setting the benchmark to which others strive. The World Travel Awards™ gala ceremonies are regarded as milestone events in the tourism industry and serve to celebrate individual and mutual achievements around the world. (PR)

