BCD: ‘We’re above aboard’ - Barbados Today

In the wake of a deregistration scare, the Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD) has given an assurance that the nonprofit organisation remains committed to being fully transparent and accountable in its operations.

In a statement on the risk of BCD being removed from the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office’s (CAIPO) published list of charities at risk, BCD president Kerryann Ifill sought to reinforce that the council would continue to work with Government and its agencies to ensure Barbados remains safe from money laundering and other white-collar crimes.

Ifill explained that after appearing on the list published on December 3 2019, the registered charity #371 subsequently completed all requirements and has received a full compliance notice from CAIPO, a division of the Ministry of International Business.

She said that while it was regrettable that the council’s name was not on the list, each year without exception the BCD has filed its annual return, audited financial statements and all other required documentation.

Ifill said: “However, in August of 2019, CAIPO issued a survey which some organizations, including BCD did not receive.

“This survey was acquired and has now been completed. With completion of this document and reviewing our files at CAIPO, the council is fully compliant.

“We take this opportunity to thank our affiliates partners and sponsors for their trust in our good governance and transparency.

“We assure you that we will continue to make every effort to ensure that we keep excellent records. We urge every organisation to ensure that they do the same.”

