‘Inches’ guilty - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

‘Inches’ guilty - by January 24, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 24, 2020

Edward DaCosta Cumberbatch returned to the scene of his crime in search of his shoes and was caught at the house he had earlier burglarised in September 2017.

And yesterday in the No. 4 Supreme Court the 56-year-old burglar, alias Inches of no fixed place of abode, admitted to entering Benny Rowe’s residence between September 21 and 22, 2017 and stealing a safe, two firearms, BDS$4,000, US$300 and a passport.

Crown Counsel Neville Watson in outlining the facts before Madam Justice Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell said Cumberbatch was taken into custody after the homeowner reported to police that his house had been broken into.

In a statement to police Cumberbatch explained that he went to the residence at Glendairy Road, St Michael with two other men. However, as he scouted the area he removed his shoes and gave them to one of the men because they were “keeping too much noise”.

After informing the two men that the homeowner was asleep and the position of the safe they broke in and took the property and left in a motorcar. During the drive when Cumberbatch asked for his shoes but he did not get them and decided to return the following day to search for them. He told police in the statement which he dictated that he ran from the area after he heard explosions but returned the day after to again search for his shoes but was held.

Cumberbatch who has 33 convictions on his record returns before the judge on February 28. A report on his life has been ordered in preparation for sentencing.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Teenager on assault charge

An 18-year-old man accused of assault has been warned to stay away from the complainant in the matter. Shimea Dicoda Trotman,...

Odle pleads guilty to assault and criminal damage

PSV conductor Andre Harold Odle who kicked a motorist in the face is excepted to know his fate when he returns to court on...

Teen’s death brings together hundreds at moving service

Despite succumbing to cancer, warrior princess Niamh Soraya Stoute’s fight was not in vain. Niamh, who would have...

Muslims weigh in on crime

Members of the local religious community are deeply concerned by the persistent gun violence affecting the island,...

CARPHA: Coronovirus risk ‘low’ here but ‘be prepared’

The risk of a new, mysterious strain of Coronavirus to the Caribbean is “low” but public health officials need to be...

Sutherland back co-ops to prevent cannabis farmer’s shutout

Minister of Small Business Dwight Sutherland has declared he is vehemently opposed to any policy that would see small farmers...

Marla Dukharan

Economist Dukharan upbeat on economy in 2020

Noted regional economist Marla Dukharan has forecast a positive outlook for the Barbadian economy this year. In her 2020...

Beach bummer

First it was taxi drivers now it is the small beach watersports and recreation operators, who are now claiming that they are...

#BTEditorial – Let’s all be prepared for this coronavirus

Not for the first time, Barbados looks on with piqued interest at unfolding developments as some of the world’s big...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share