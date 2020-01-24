‘Inches’ guilty - Barbados Today

Edward DaCosta Cumberbatch returned to the scene of his crime in search of his shoes and was caught at the house he had earlier burglarised in September 2017.

And yesterday in the No. 4 Supreme Court the 56-year-old burglar, alias Inches of no fixed place of abode, admitted to entering Benny Rowe’s residence between September 21 and 22, 2017 and stealing a safe, two firearms, BDS$4,000, US$300 and a passport.

Crown Counsel Neville Watson in outlining the facts before Madam Justice Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell said Cumberbatch was taken into custody after the homeowner reported to police that his house had been broken into.

In a statement to police Cumberbatch explained that he went to the residence at Glendairy Road, St Michael with two other men. However, as he scouted the area he removed his shoes and gave them to one of the men because they were “keeping too much noise”.

After informing the two men that the homeowner was asleep and the position of the safe they broke in and took the property and left in a motorcar. During the drive when Cumberbatch asked for his shoes but he did not get them and decided to return the following day to search for them. He told police in the statement which he dictated that he ran from the area after he heard explosions but returned the day after to again search for his shoes but was held.

Cumberbatch who has 33 convictions on his record returns before the judge on February 28. A report on his life has been ordered in preparation for sentencing.