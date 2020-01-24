Minister urges neighbour checks - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Minister urges neighbour checks - by January 24, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 24, 2020

On the heels of the tragic death of 81-year-old Inez Mabel Fields who lived alone at Newbury, St George, Minister of Elder Affairs and People Empowerment Cynthia Forde is urging senior citizens to refrain from using kerosene oil lamps.

Noting that she was waiting on word regarding the source of the blaze that killed Fields in the wee hours of last Saturday morning, Forde told Barbados TODAY that relatives and caretakers need to play their role in ensuring that elderly folks do not use oil lamps nor candles in the house.

“Sometimes the candle would be burning, a gust of wind would blow and the curtains are blowing on the candle. And when that happens there is a fire in the house and you can’t get out.

“When a tragedy like that occurs, you panic and you can’t even get the door unlocked if you have the key in your hand. I would advise all seniors to make sure the gas bottle head is taken off when they are not using it and make sure there are no candles burning ,” Forde said.

The burnt remains Inez Fields’ home.

Fields’ only child Anderson told Barbados TODAY that he had made several attempts to stop his mother from using the kerosene lamp. The grieving son, like Forde, is also waiting on word from officials on the possible cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the St Thomas Member of Parliament said she believed it was time Barbadians truly become their brother’s keeper once again, noting that it was time to get back to the love and kindness that permeated society in the 1900’s.

She said there were too many instances where people, particularly the elderly and disabled, are living alone with hardly anyone checking in on them daily.

“I am asking that Barbadians make a special effort to at least say hello and look out for your neighbour, whether old or young because these are strange times. There was no comfort for me when that grandmother and the child were found days after in their house and their bodies decomposing.

“So I am imploring Barbadians to reach out and touch because none of us knows when the day will come when we too will become old and when we do we may come down with some kind of dementia or disease when we would need that kind of help,” she said.

The Minister suggested that unless Barbadians return to the culture where neighbours look out for each other, then we would not succeed in achieving a people first society.

“We owe it to ourselves and the pride that our foreparents developed for us, to be able to say that we are a proud people who love and care for ourselves in the same way that we do for our neighbours. And the Bible tells us to love thy neighbour as thy self and do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” she said. [email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Teen’s death brings together hundreds at moving service

Despite succumbing to cancer, warrior princess Niamh Soraya Stoute’s fight was not in vain. Niamh, who would have...

Muslims weigh in on crime

Members of the local religious community are deeply concerned by the persistent gun violence affecting the island,...

CARPHA: Coronovirus risk ‘low’ here but ‘be prepared’

The risk of a new, mysterious strain of Coronavirus to the Caribbean is “low” but public health officials need to be...

Sutherland back co-ops to prevent cannabis farmer’s shutout

Minister of Small Business Dwight Sutherland has declared he is vehemently opposed to any policy that would see small farmers...

Marla Dukharan

Economist Dukharan upbeat on economy in 2020

Noted regional economist Marla Dukharan has forecast a positive outlook for the Barbadian economy this year. In her 2020...

Beach bummer

First it was taxi drivers now it is the small beach watersports and recreation operators, who are now claiming that they are...

#BTEditorial – Let’s all be prepared for this coronavirus

Not for the first time, Barbados looks on with piqued interest at unfolding developments as some of the world’s big...

People’s Assemblies ‘must truly empower communities’

For any form of local government to work, it must involve all members of a community working together – particularly...

BCD: ‘We’re above aboard’

In the wake of a deregistration scare, the Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD) has given an assurance that the nonprofit...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2