Odle pleads guilty to assault and criminal damage - Barbados Today

PSV conductor Andre Harold Odle who kicked a motorist in the face is excepted to know his fate when he returns to court on January 31.

An adjournment was given after Odle, of Odle Road Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael pleaded guilty to assaulting Archable Cadogan on December 19 last year causing him bodily harm as well as damaging a motor van and a pair of spectacles belonging to him.

Station Sergeant Crishna Graham told the court Cadogan was driving his vehicle along John Beckles Drive, St Michael on the day and minibus B362, on which Odle works as the conductor, was driving behind.

The prosecutor said at one point Cadogan drove past a bus stop and came to a stop. The minibus overtook Cadogan’s vehicle hitting the mirror. The complainant got out of his vehicle and approached the minibus in a bid to discuss the accident but Odle shut the door in his face instead. That action apparently did not deter Cadogan who tried to open the minibus’ door. It was at that time that Odle opened the door and kicked him in the face breaking his glasses.

Odle turned himself over to police yesterday, January 23, and Cadogan picked him out of a line-up at Central Police Station.

The case continues on January 31 in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court when Cadagon, is expected to appear in court to tell his side of the story.

In the meantime, Odle who is represented by attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at, is on $3,000 bail.