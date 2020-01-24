Scrap FA Cup replays, says Guardiola - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Scrap FA Cup replays, says Guardiola - by January 24, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 24, 2020

Pep Guardiola says the scrapping of FA Cup replays could be the solution to football’s crowded fixture schedule.

The Manchester City boss has previously expressed his concern at the increasing demands placed on players.

Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Fulham will be City’s 37th game of the season.

“The Carabao Cup and FA Cup will be played. But maybe we could cancel the replays, have less teams in the Championship or Premier League,” said Guardiola.

“What is nice about this country is how you maintain the traditions. In traditions you can involve some new things to make the competitions nicer, but all the traditions are there, not just in sport but in culture and society and that is top. I admire that.

“I’m not saying what the FA has to do. When I said my comment I never expected the Carabao Cup or FA Cup was going to go. I tried to be honest and answer the question but I don’t think about what they have to do, it’s not my business. My business is to prepare my team better every day. When they decide to play these games, and the other games, we do it,” he added.

Though City are still competing on four fronts, their grip on the Premier League title looks to be slipping away with Liverpool 16 points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped just two points all season and look on course to break City’s record 100-point tally of two years ago.

“It can happen. The records are always there to be broken,” said Guardiola. “We broke it when someone thought it couldn’t be broken.

“Sooner or later it is going to happen – this season or in the future. History speaks clearly about that.”

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share2
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Refreshing win for Barbados over Guyana

There was a refreshing win for Barbados Pride over Guyana Jaguars in the second round of the regional first-class...

James and Antetokounmpo to lead teams in All-Star game

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and rising second-year stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young headline the star-studded group...

Green House in control at Welches Primary

Green House is in a commanding position with 610 points to repeat as inter-house champions of Welches Primary. But the green...

Johnny Grave

Grave: Politics won’t dictate CWI decision making

Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave, believes territorial politics should have no bearing on the regional...

Archer vying for spot in final Test

England paceman Jofra Archer will get one more day to prove his fitness for a place in the team for the final Test against...

Barbados benefits from CPL

Barbados was a big winner in more ways than one in last year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Not only did the...

Chemar Holder has taken seven wickets in the match so far. (CWI)

Holder stings Scropions

Fast bowler Chemar Holder stunned Jamaica Scorpions with a devastating five-wicket haul to turn the page on a sub-par...

Windies crush Nigeria

Captain Kimani Melius and Matthew Patrick struck half-centuries as West Indies crushed hapless Nigeria by 246 runs to storm...

Rain has final say in joint sports day

St. Alban’s Primary and St. Bernard’s Primary’s joint sports day held at the Usain Bolt, Sports Complex today was...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share2