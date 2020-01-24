Teenager on assault charge - Barbados Today

An 18-year-old man accused of assault has been warned to stay away from the complainant in the matter.

Shimea Dicoda Trotman, of 2nd Avenue Vauxhall, Christ Church is charged with committing the act against Shanelle Harewood on November 27, 2019 and assaulting her the following day causing her bodily harm.

The accused was granted $5,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this week after the prosecution offered no objections.

The cases against Trotman will continue in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on April 6.