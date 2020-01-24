Thief pleads to be sent to Psychiatric Hospital - Barbados Today

When Dwight Dwayne Greene stepped into the dock of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon he declared to Magistrate Douglas Frederick “I am back here with you”.

The 29-year-old, of Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael also said, “You give me the motivation to stay out there.”

However, his stint away from the law court was not long enough as he triggered the prison sentence attached to a bond on which he had been placed.

Greene pleaded guilty to stealing a $331.23 tool kit and a $45.72 coffee grinder belonging to Carters and Company Limited on January 22.

Station Sergeant Crishna Graham said an employee saw Greene placing items in a backpack that he had with him. The supervisor was informed and police called in. A search was conducted and the items were discovered.

In explaining himself Greene told Magistrate Frederick that while he had done the act he only now realised that he had done folly.

“I am a really Godly person. I don’t like being in these things . . . . I am very, very sorry. I should have think before I do the action.

“It’s only when you go to the police station and the courthouse you does realise you didn’t have to do these things you know, only after it done do,’ Greene said.

The magistrate informed him that with his guilty plea he had breached a six-month bond imposed on him which carried an alternative of a $1,500 fine or three months in prison.

The convicted man said he could not pay the amount triggering the three-month sentence.

Pointing out that he had already found himself in trouble for stealing from the same business, the magistrate told Greene: “You can’t keep doing the same thing over and over. I gave you a chance the last time.”

A six-month sentence was then imposed to run concurrently.

It was at that time that Greene started to plead to go to the Psychiatric Hospital.

“You know what it is to be among all these prisoners. These people does beat me,” he claimed as he was escorted out of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.