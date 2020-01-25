Gov’t reaching out to dead visitor’s relatives - Barbados Today

While it continues to monitor the police investigation into the death by motor vehicle accident of a visitor this morning, Government of Barbados representatives are seeking to reach out to her family.

Tourism Minister Kerrie Symmonds told Barbados TODAY that the victim, an 87-year-old United Kingdom national, was travelling aboard a cruise ship, Saga Sapphire, that made an unscheduled stop for provisions.

“And this lady disembarked the ship and was walking along the [Breakwater on the western side of the Deep-Water Harbour] when a vehicle struck her and unfortunately she met her death in those circumstances. Police investigations in the matter are still ongoing so it is felt premature to disclose her name because obviously the government will reach out to her family,” Symmonds said.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that she did pass away in circumstances that were dire. I want to express not only my sadness but also the deepest condolences on behalf of the Government of Barbados in these exceptionally unfortunate circumstances.”

Symmonds said that when such tragedy occurs, Barbados will “continue to show to the rest of the world our sincerity about the way in which these matters need to be handled”.

“Every effort is being taken to reach out to family and relatives, and equally we continue to monitor closely the investigations so as to avoid any risk of such an eventually occurring in the future.” (GA)