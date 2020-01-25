Meeting planned to discuss relocation of Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Meeting planned to discuss relocation of Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary - by January 25, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 25, 2020

Parents and guardians of students of the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School are invited to a meeting to discuss the relocation of the school.

The meeting will be held at the Church of Christ the King, Rock Dundo, St Michael, on Sunday, January 26, beginning at 4 pm.

On Friday the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training informed of the new locations for displaced students.

They are: Class 1 and Class 2 students will report to The Church of Christ the King Anglican Church, Rock Dundo, St Michael on Monday, January 27.

Class 3 students will report to Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jackson, St Michael, also on Monday, January 27.

Reception, Infants A and Infants B students will report to Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church, Eden Lodge St Michael on Tuesday, January 28.

Class 4 students will continue to be housed at the Grace Hill Moravian Church.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Guild happy issues fixed

A range of issues, which last year resulted in protests at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies, have...

#BTEditorial – What of Windies’ future? See Under-19s.

The West Indies Under-19s have made a stellar if not somewhat surprisingly impressive start in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in...

Principal’s plea

There’s growing concern about the number of students at the Frederick Smith Secondary School who are displaying...

PAHO chief urges preparedness for coronavirus as she briefs OAS diplomats

WASHINGTON – Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa Etienne today urged the entire Americas to be...

‘ASYCUDA working well’

After a four months long slowdown in the movement of goods at ports caused by the upgrading of Customs management system, it...

Govt makes batch of interns available to business

Employers ought to partner with Government in providing internship opportunities for young people, Minister of Labour and...

Parcel post fee hike ‘necessary’, says Hinkson

The increase in price for the Advice of Arrival Postal fees on parcels is necessary, Minister of Home Affairs Edmund Hinkson...

Young would-be police recruits seek to ‘Get Hired’

Sixty young people interested in a career in the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) got a better insight into its operations...

Electricity woes in Haynesville, St James will soon be no more

After a spate of fires destroyed six homes between 2017 and 2018 which residents blamed on outdated wiring, those who occupy...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share