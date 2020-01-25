Meeting planned to discuss relocation of Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary - Barbados Today

Parents and guardians of students of the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School are invited to a meeting to discuss the relocation of the school.

The meeting will be held at the Church of Christ the King, Rock Dundo, St Michael, on Sunday, January 26, beginning at 4 pm.

On Friday the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training informed of the new locations for displaced students.

They are: Class 1 and Class 2 students will report to The Church of Christ the King Anglican Church, Rock Dundo, St Michael on Monday, January 27.

Class 3 students will report to Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jackson, St Michael, also on Monday, January 27.

Reception, Infants A and Infants B students will report to Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church, Eden Lodge St Michael on Tuesday, January 28.

Class 4 students will continue to be housed at the Grace Hill Moravian Church.