South Coast natural gas back online - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

South Coast natural gas back online - by January 25, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 25, 2020
South Coast restaurants hard hit by a natural gas outage earlier this evening are now resuming operations, Barbados TODAY has learned.
Several popular eateries were forced to treat a limited number of patrons and in some cases turn away others.
The problem resulted from a mechanical fault at the National Petroleum Corporation’s Belle substation and workmen moved immediately to fix it, Barbados TODAY was told.
The source, who is familiar with the state-owned gas company’s operations explained that the outage lasted for 45 minutes and that normal supply to the affected operations has since resumed.
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Improved weather and climate predictions coming

Barbados is being used as the base for a major scientific project that’s expected to lead to improved weather and climate...

Gov’t reaching out to dead visitor’s relatives

While it continues to monitor the police investigation into the death by motor vehicle accident of a visitor this morning,...

Cruise ship passenger dies following collision in Bridgetown

An elderly woman, who was a passenger on board the Saga Sapphire cruise ship, has died following a collision in Bridgetown....

Work to upgrade airport pavements begins

Phase one of the Airport Airfield and Ground Side Pavement Improvements and Rehabilitation Project at the Grantley Adams...

Plans in the works for slave centre and museum

Plans are in the works for a slave centre and museum at the Archives Department, which is set to become a key component of...

Meeting planned to discuss relocation of Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary

Parents and guardians of students of the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School are invited to a meeting to discuss the...

Guild happy issues fixed

A range of issues, which last year resulted in protests at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies, have...

#BTEditorial – What of Windies’ future? See Under-19s.

The West Indies Under-19s have made a stellar if not somewhat surprisingly impressive start in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in...

Principal’s plea

There’s growing concern about the number of students at the Frederick Smith Secondary School who are displaying...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share