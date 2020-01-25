South Coast natural gas back online - Barbados Today

South Coast restaurants hard hit by a natural gas outage earlier this evening are now resuming operations, Barbados TODAY has learned.

Several popular eateries were forced to treat a limited number of patrons and in some cases turn away others.

The problem resulted from a mechanical fault at the National Petroleum Corporation’s Belle substation and workmen moved immediately to fix it, Barbados TODAY was told.

The source, who is familiar with the state-owned gas company’s operations explained that the outage lasted for 45 minutes and that normal supply to the affected operations has since resumed.